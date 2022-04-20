Menu
Barry W. PARKER
FUNERAL HOME
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street
North Collins, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Calling hours
Apr, 22 2022
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
PARKER - Barry W.
April 16, 2022 of the Cattaraugus Seneca Territory at the age of 82 years.
Loving husband of Janet (John) Parker. Cherished father of Lance and Edith Parker. Grandfather of Robert II and Vincent. Brother of Kathleen Conlon, Alice (late Daniel) Jemison and the late Edith Jimerson, Marjorie Parker and James David Parker. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call Friday from 2-8 PM at the Wentland Funeral Home, 10634 Main St. (Rt. 62), North Collins, NY. Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 10 AM from Four Corners United Methodist Church. Please assemble at church. Barry was a member of the Wolf Clan, Avid Golfer, life member of Gowanda Country Club, member of the Seneca Hymn Singers and American Legion Post 1587. Barry was a former Seneca Nation Councilor and Chairman of the Seneca Housing Authority, founding member of the Seneca Sachems youth football organization, loyal worker for Iroquois Smokeshop and retiree from Horschel Brothers.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
22
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street, North Collins, NY
Apr
23
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Four Corners United Methodist Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
So sorry for your loss.
Esther Maybee
Friend
April 19, 2022
