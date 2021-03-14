Simoncelli - Barry J.
Of Hamburg, NY, March 12, 2021. Beloved husband of Suzann (nee Hanley) Simoncelli; loving dad of Mary (Michael) Wolfin, Eric (Carlie) and James Simoncelli; dearest son of Geraldine "Geri" (nee Basil) and the late Robert Simoncelli; cherished brother of Mary Lynne (Kim) Maier; also survived by many other loving family members and friends. The family will be present on Monday from 3-7 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd., (Corner of Rogers Rd). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday morning at 10:30 AM at SS Peter and Paul Church, 66 East Main St., Hamburg, NY 14075 (Please assemble at the Church). Private Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. Barry was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #2220 in Hamburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Barry's name to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation or the Buffalo Zoo. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.