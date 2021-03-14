Menu
Barry J. SIMONCELLI
FUNERAL HOME
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd.
Hamburg, NY
Simoncelli - Barry J.
Of Hamburg, NY, March 12, 2021. Beloved husband of Suzann (nee Hanley) Simoncelli; loving dad of Mary (Michael) Wolfin, Eric (Carlie) and James Simoncelli; dearest son of Geraldine "Geri" (nee Basil) and the late Robert Simoncelli; cherished brother of Mary Lynne (Kim) Maier; also survived by many other loving family members and friends. The family will be present on Monday from 3-7 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd., (Corner of Rogers Rd). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday morning at 10:30 AM at SS Peter and Paul Church, 66 East Main St., Hamburg, NY 14075 (Please assemble at the Church). Private Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. Barry was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #2220 in Hamburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Barry's name to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation or the Buffalo Zoo. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hamburg Funeral Home
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
Mar
16
Service
10:30a.m.
SS Peter and Paul Church
66 E. Main St., Hamburg, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so very sorry to learn of Barry's passing. He was a wonderful person. In spite of his past health challenges, he seemed to take everything in stride and always looked like he had a smile on his face. The loving support of his family was surely his rock. Hoping that you can take comfort in the fact that he is no doubt watching over his family from a better place now. Our deepest condolences to all of you.
Julie & Lance Stern
March 28, 2021
Suzann, We were so sorry to hear of the passing of Barry. We were happy to have known him as your family is so kind to everyone. It is a great loss. The Biehler Family
Arlene Biehler
Friend
March 21, 2021
Suzann, Mary, Eric, and James, We are very saddened to hear of the passing of Barry. You guys were fixtures at CAS, longer than either of you thought! Both CAS parents and their children all benefited greatly by your generosity in time and talent. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Obenshain Family
March 17, 2021
To a honorable man with a great sense of humor. He will be greatly missed.
The Zemla family
March 15, 2021
Suzann, It has been quite a few years since the girls were in school together, but we just wanted to say how saddened we are at the news of Barry's passing. When the person you are closest to is gone, hold on to their memory and know that they are always with you. May you take comfort in knowing that you all are in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.
The Stockdills
March 15, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of your loss. You are all in our thoughts and prayers.
The Rooney Family
March 15, 2021
Dear Geri and Family, I am so sorry for your loss. May happy memories ease your pain and assuage your grief. May +Barry´s memory be eternal.
Helen Djordjevich Rosati
March 15, 2021
Im very sorry for your loss. RIP Barry. My thoughts and prayers to the entire family. I know he is missed.
Anita Juda
March 15, 2021
Mrs Simoncelli and Family - We are so sorry for your loss. I remember Barry from all the Wayside picnics and Christmas skating parties. You are in our thoughts and prayers
Margie (Lyons) and Dave Ebert
March 14, 2021
Your Premier PT family
March 14, 2021
I want you to know that I always admired your strength and Christian faith in all that Barry had to endure. I hope you and your family are surrounded by love and compassion. You are an inspiration to many. I hope to attend the service.
MaryAnn Senchyne
March 14, 2021
My deepest thoughts and prayers are with the family.I always enjoyed talking to Barry at KTC A wonderful person
Jeff Genau
March 14, 2021
Knowing him as a friend and colleague at KTC will never be forgotten. My condolences to the Simoncelli family.
Steve Suba
March 14, 2021
Our Condolences to the Simoncelli Family on the loss of of Barry. With kind thoughts and our prayers. The Markulis Family
John Markulis
March 14, 2021
From KofC council 2220 our sympathy to the Simoncelli family's loss of Barry. May he rest in peace.
Warren Joseph/Grand Knight
March 14, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to the Simoncelli family. Enjoyed the many years with you all cheering on the Hamburg baseball team. Rest in peace.
The Ringo Family
March 13, 2021
Deepest sympathy to Simoncelli Family and to Suzann´s Mother Jane Hanley and the entire Hanley Family
Carole Lacey
March 13, 2021
