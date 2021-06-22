HALTON - Beatrice M.
(nee Lamphear)
Of Kenmore, June 20, 2021. Wife of 65 years to the late Thomas H. Halton; dear mother of Lynda Halton-Czyz, Kim (Mary Karen) Halton and Particia "Patty" Halton; loving grandmother of Christopher (Kelly) and Michael Halton; great-grandmother of Shane and Chase Halton; sister of Dolores (Sam) Genco and the late Thomas (Carmine) Lamphear and Betty Faulk; also survived by nieces and nephews. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Paul's RC Church, Delaware Ave., at Victoria Blvd., Kenmore, Thursday at 10 AM. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Please meet at church. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY. Memorial contributions to Hospice Foundation, PO Box 590, Buffalo 14240 are preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 22, 2021.