Beatrice "Bea" HEINE
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
HEINE - Beatrice "Bea"
(nee Haefner )
Entered into rest on October 1, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Frank T. Heine. Devoted mother of Mark Heine, Marilyn (David) Parks, Marguerite (Ronald) Maranto, Thomas (Marie) Heine, Therese Galluzzo, Marie (Bill) Kuch and the late Michael (Rawy) Heine. Adored by 20 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren plus one on the way. Loving daughter of the late Joseph and Cecile Haefner. Dear sister of the late Delores (late Richard) Even and the late James and Jeanne Haefner. No prior visitation, just like Bea Heine wanted. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday afternoon at 1 o'clock, at St. Mary's Swormville Church, 6919 Transit Rd., E. Amherst, NY. Following the Mass, Bea's family will be hosting a Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
St. Mary's Swormville Church
6919 Transit Rd., E., Amherst, NY
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jill and Bob Hilburger
Family
October 8, 2021
