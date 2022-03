NICHOLAS - Beatrice E.(nee Wanzer)May 29, 2021 of Town of Tonawanda, NY age 93. Beloved daughter of the late Arthur and Helene (Gangell) Wanzer; devoted aunt of Darlyne (Gary) Kennedy, Susan (Michael) Stark, Mark (Karen) Muranyi and the late Arthur Troy and the late Ronald (Debra) Troy; also survived by several great-nieces and nephews; dear sister of the late Ronald C. Wanzer, Ruth A. Welfare Giddings, Betty J. Troy and Lois (late Joseph) Muranyi; loving companion of the late Richard Franclemont. Interment in White Chapel Memorial Park will be held privately. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com