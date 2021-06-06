NICHOLAS - Beatrice E.
(nee Wanzer)
May 29, 2021 of Town of Tonawanda, NY age 93. Beloved daughter of the late Arthur and Helene (Gangell) Wanzer; devoted aunt of Darlyne (Gary) Kennedy, Susan (Michael) Stark, Mark (Karen) Muranyi and the late Arthur Troy and the late Ronald (Debra) Troy; also survived by several great-nieces and nephews; dear sister of the late Ronald C. Wanzer, Ruth A. Welfare Giddings, Betty J. Troy and Lois (late Joseph) Muranyi; loving companion of the late Richard Franclemont. Interment in White Chapel Memorial Park will be held privately. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.