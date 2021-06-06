Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Beatrice E. NICHOLAS
FUNERAL HOME
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
NICHOLAS - Beatrice E.
(nee Wanzer)
May 29, 2021 of Town of Tonawanda, NY age 93. Beloved daughter of the late Arthur and Helene (Gangell) Wanzer; devoted aunt of Darlyne (Gary) Kennedy, Susan (Michael) Stark, Mark (Karen) Muranyi and the late Arthur Troy and the late Ronald (Debra) Troy; also survived by several great-nieces and nephews; dear sister of the late Ronald C. Wanzer, Ruth A. Welfare Giddings, Betty J. Troy and Lois (late Joseph) Muranyi; loving companion of the late Richard Franclemont. Interment in White Chapel Memorial Park will be held privately. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.