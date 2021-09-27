Menu
Beatrice J. PETERS
FUNERAL HOME
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street
North Collins, NY
PETERS - Beatrice J.
September 25, 2021 at the age of 83 years, in Orchard Park, NY, formerly of Collins, NY, after a long fought battle with Parkinson's disease. Beloved wife of the late Allen Peters. Loving Mother of Wayne Peters (Margie Jelar), Beth (Jay) MacCarrick and Hope (Tim) Keilman. Cherished Grandma Bea of Matthew, Aaron (Julie), Ryan and Nicole. Caring sister of John (Gloria), David, Paul, and the late Joseph, Dr. Linda (Ron Farber) and Carl Nowak. Sister-in-law of June (late Ralph) Peters and the late James (Henrietta Steele), Clarence (Jean) Peters and Mel (Marge) Peters. Daughter of the late John Nowak and Bernice (Lloyd) Pfarner. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Bea was very active in her community as past President of Gowanda PTA, Trinity UCC Board and a 4 H leader. We are grateful for the wonderful care she received while living at Fox Run and Orchard Heights. If desired memorials may be made in Bea's name to Gowanda Free Methodist Church, Gowanda Food Pantry or Collins Volunteer Fire Dept. A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, September 29th, at N. Collins Cemetery at 12:30 PM. Please Assemble at the N. Collins Cemetery (Rt. 62, N. Collins, NY). Arrangements by WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, North Collins, NY.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Graveside service
12:30p.m.
N. Collins Cemetery
Rt. 62, N. Collins, NY
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
David DeBalski
October 10, 2021
Having known Bea most of my life, I know what a beautiful person she was. She will be missed by many. So glad that I got to see her just a few weeks ago at Fox Run.
Carole Gibson
Friend
September 27, 2021
Deepest sympathy to the entire family.
Jennifer Sobaszek
September 27, 2021
AVID Technologies, Inc.
September 27, 2021
Wayne, Beth & Hope - Your Mom was so lovely. She was so proud and supportive of all your activities. I always remember her smiling!
What a wonderful image of she and your Dad together again.
So many wonderful memories to keep us all company!
Hugs,
Cathleen
Cathleen Allen
Classmate
September 27, 2021
