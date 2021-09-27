PETERS - Beatrice J.

September 25, 2021 at the age of 83 years, in Orchard Park, NY, formerly of Collins, NY, after a long fought battle with Parkinson's disease. Beloved wife of the late Allen Peters. Loving Mother of Wayne Peters (Margie Jelar), Beth (Jay) MacCarrick and Hope (Tim) Keilman. Cherished Grandma Bea of Matthew, Aaron (Julie), Ryan and Nicole. Caring sister of John (Gloria), David, Paul, and the late Joseph, Dr. Linda (Ron Farber) and Carl Nowak. Sister-in-law of June (late Ralph) Peters and the late James (Henrietta Steele), Clarence (Jean) Peters and Mel (Marge) Peters. Daughter of the late John Nowak and Bernice (Lloyd) Pfarner. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Bea was very active in her community as past President of Gowanda PTA, Trinity UCC Board and a 4 H leader. We are grateful for the wonderful care she received while living at Fox Run and Orchard Heights. If desired memorials may be made in Bea's name to Gowanda Free Methodist Church, Gowanda Food Pantry or Collins Volunteer Fire Dept. A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, September 29th, at N. Collins Cemetery at 12:30 PM. Please Assemble at the N. Collins Cemetery (Rt. 62, N. Collins, NY). Arrangements by WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, North Collins, NY.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2021.