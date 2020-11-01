STENSON - Beatrice "Beatty"
(nee Bass)
Entered into eternal rest October 24, 2020 in Conyers, Georgia. Wife of the late Ray Parham and the late Frank Stenson; dearest mother of Douglas Ray (Vanessa) Parham of Culver City, California, Wayne (Linda) Parham of Phoenix, Arizona and Sharon Ellen (Barnabas) Amapakabo of Conyers, Georgia; daughter of the late John and Ellen (nee Gary) Bass; sister of the late General Gene Bass, the late Teresa Ellen Boone, the late Clydean Bass Amaker and the late Isabella Atchinson; also survived by eight grandchildren, three bonus grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and a treasure of friends. Friends may call at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, New York, Friday, November 6, 2020, 4 PM-7 PM, where the family will receive friends Saturday, November 7, 2020 11 AM-12 Noon, Funeral Services will immediately follow. Reverend Richard Allen Stenhouse officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, attendance will be limited. Masks are mandatory. Share condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.