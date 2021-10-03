Menu
Belinda Sue HOLLFELDER
FUNERAL HOME
Comfort Funeral Home Inc.
6469 Olean Road
South Wales, NY
HOLLFELDER - Belinda Sue (nee Crum )
Of Buffalo; passed away on September 27, 2021, at the age of 63. Daughter of John David Crum and Anna Mae Weldon (Bauer); mother of Scott (Jeni) Zaffram; grandmother of Camry and Camilla Zaffram; beloved sister of Raymond (Karen) Crum, Jevetta (William) Fullagar, Cinda (Timothy) West, Tony (Minnie) Crum, Randy (Nancy) Crum, Andrea (Jeffrey) Heitman, Gene Crum and Linda (William Korkowicz) Bauer; cherished aunt to many loving nieces and nephews. A memorial service will occur at 11am Saturday, October 9, at Crossroads Christian Church, 1050 Girdle Road, East Aurora, NY. Condolences and directions available online at
www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Crossroads Christian Church
1050 Girdle Road, East Aurora, NY
