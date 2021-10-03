HOLLFELDER - Belinda Sue (nee Crum )Of Buffalo; passed away on September 27, 2021, at the age of 63. Daughter of John David Crum and Anna Mae Weldon (Bauer); mother of Scott (Jeni) Zaffram; grandmother of Camry and Camilla Zaffram; beloved sister of Raymond (Karen) Crum, Jevetta (William) Fullagar, Cinda (Timothy) West, Tony (Minnie) Crum, Randy (Nancy) Crum, Andrea (Jeffrey) Heitman, Gene Crum and Linda (William Korkowicz) Bauer; cherished aunt to many loving nieces and nephews. A memorial service will occur at 11am Saturday, October 9, at Crossroads Christian Church, 1050 Girdle Road, East Aurora, NY. Condolences and directions available online at