HOLLFELDER - Belinda Sue (nee Crum )
Of Buffalo; passed away on September 27, 2021, at the age of 63. Daughter of John David Crum and Anna Mae Weldon (Bauer); mother of Scott (Jeni) Zaffram; grandmother of Camry and Camilla Zaffram; beloved sister of Raymond (Karen) Crum, Jevetta (William) Fullagar, Cinda (Timothy) West, Tony (Minnie) Crum, Randy (Nancy) Crum, Andrea (Jeffrey) Heitman, Gene Crum and Linda (William Korkowicz) Bauer; cherished aunt to many loving nieces and nephews. A memorial service will occur at 11am Saturday, October 9, at Crossroads Christian Church, 1050 Girdle Road, East Aurora, NY. Condolences and directions available online at www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.