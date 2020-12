JONES - Belzora F. (nee Lovett)

Of Buffalo, NY, passed away November 27, 2020, at age 79. Former Assistant Professor at University of Buffalo. Beloved wife of Augustus Jones. She also leaves to mourn many family members and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday at 10 AM, followed by a Funeral at 11 AM at True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 E. Ferry St. Arrangements by BRIAN K. LEWIS.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 3, 2020.