Benedetto F. "Ben" GALLETTI
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive
Williamsville, NY
GALLETTI - Benedetto F. "Ben"
September 4, 2021, age 64; beloved son of Lena R. (nee Buccoleri) and the late Charles J. Galletti; loving brother of Joseph N. Galletti and Paul B. (Maureen) Galletti; cherished uncle of Paul M. Galletti and Siobhan B. Ormond. He will be sadly missed by many adored family and friends. The family will be present Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.), where Prayers will be offered Wednesday at 8:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Ss. Peter & Paul Church, Williamsville, at 9:30 AM. Interment to follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Friends invited. If so desired, memorials may be made in his memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Please share memories and condolences on Ben's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2021.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
Condolences to the entire Family. I have fond memories of Benny from years ago at Casey´s. May he rest in eternal peace.
Lisa Rizzo Viola
September 7, 2021
