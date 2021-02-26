NICOSIA - Benedetto Salvatore Giuseppe
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest February 22, 2021. Beloved husband of Jayne G. (nee Piech) Nicosia. Devoted father of Gail (William) Betzig, Suzanne Jacobs and the late Gary J. Nicosia. Cherished grandfather of Nicole, William, Benjamin (Jessica), Katy (Anthony), Gary Jr. and the late Dawn (Aaron). Adored great-grandfather of Trent, Mikayla, Brooklynn, Benjamin, Cooper and Walter Gary. Loving son of the late Anthony and Maria Nicosia. Dear brother of the late Antoinette (Albert), Frances (Daniel) and Roger (Lydia); also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 1st, in Nativity of Our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park, at 10:00 AM. Please assemble at church. Interment Nativity of Our Lord Cemetery. Mr. Nicosia was a Navy veteran, former member of American Legion Post #567. Mr. Nicosia was a builder and developer building hundreds of homes in Western New York. He was the Past-President of the Niagara Frontier Builders Association and a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council #2038. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Please share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2021.