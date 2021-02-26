Menu
Benedetto Salvatore Giuseppe NICOSIA
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
NICOSIA - Benedetto Salvatore Giuseppe
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest February 22, 2021. Beloved husband of Jayne G. (nee Piech) Nicosia. Devoted father of Gail (William) Betzig, Suzanne Jacobs and the late Gary J. Nicosia. Cherished grandfather of Nicole, William, Benjamin (Jessica), Katy (Anthony), Gary Jr. and the late Dawn (Aaron). Adored great-grandfather of Trent, Mikayla, Brooklynn, Benjamin, Cooper and Walter Gary. Loving son of the late Anthony and Maria Nicosia. Dear brother of the late Antoinette (Albert), Frances (Daniel) and Roger (Lydia); also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 1st, in Nativity of Our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park, at 10:00 AM. Please assemble at church. Interment Nativity of Our Lord Cemetery. Mr. Nicosia was a Navy veteran, former member of American Legion Post #567. Mr. Nicosia was a builder and developer building hundreds of homes in Western New York. He was the Past-President of the Niagara Frontier Builders Association and a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council #2038. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Please share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Nativity of Our Lord Church
26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I miss you Uncle Ben....till we meet again! Love Robert.
Robert Garlock
Family
February 21, 2022
thank you for your service,you will be missed.
joe cash,past comm, post 567.
February 27, 2021
Missed by everyone who meet him. Words that come to mind about my Uncle Ben ,kindness, reliable ,loving, patriot, humorous all great characteristics to have and one would wish they had themselves. Always remembered and loved.
Robert Garlock
February 26, 2021
So sorry to all of you . Will miss him dearly .Great uncle
James Pietrocarlo
February 26, 2021
