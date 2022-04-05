Menu
Benedetto RAIMONDI
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 7 2022
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
RAIMONDI - Benedetto
Of the Town of Tonawanda, entered into rest April 1, 2022. Beloved husband of Angela (nee Sciandra); devoted father of Anthony and Mary Jo; cherished grandfather of Anthony Raimondi and Elizabeth Walter; adored brother of Anna Raimondi and the late Jospeh "Pino" and Xavier. Family and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert, Amherst, NY on Thursday from 2 PM - 6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Blessed Sacrament Church, 263 Claremont Ave., Tonawanda, on Friday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Entombment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Share your online condolences at
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 5, 2022.
