FIEGL - Benedict C.Of Amherst, NY. Entered into rest March 19, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of 67 years to Marion (nee Busch) Fiegl; dearest father of Thomas, Kay (Mitchell) Fiegl-Bock and the late Steven; loving grandfather of Dennis; cherished son of the late Franklin and Catherine (nee Hebeler) Fiegl. Benedict retired from Daemen College after 42 years. He enjoyed traveling with Marion to Puerto Vallarta for 32 winters. A proud yet humble Marine, Mr. Fiegl served in the 6th Marine Division during World War II. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 11 AM at St. Benedict Church, 1317 Eggert Rd., Eggertsville. Please assemble at church. Condolences at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com