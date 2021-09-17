FIEGL - Benedict C.
Of Amherst, NY. Entered into rest March 19, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of 67 years to Marion (nee Busch) Fiegl; dearest father of Thomas, Kay (Mitchell) Fiegl-Bock and the late Steven; loving grandfather of Dennis; cherished son of the late Franklin and Catherine (nee Hebeler) Fiegl. Benedict retired from Daemen College after 42 years. He enjoyed traveling with Marion to Puerto Vallarta for 32 winters. A proud yet humble Marine, Mr. Fiegl served in the 6th Marine Division during World War II. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 11 AM at St. Benedict Church, 1317 Eggert Rd., Eggertsville. Please assemble at church. Condolences at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 17, 2021.