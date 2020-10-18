MILLER - Benedict J., III Of Tonawanda, entered into rest October 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Kimberly A. (nee Stouth) Miller; devoted father of Erin and Alyson Miller; loving son of the late Benedict J. (late Mary Evelyn) Miller Jr.; step-son of Karen Miller; dear brother of Linda (Peter) Coppola, Pamela (Richard) Dennis, Daniel (Lisa) Miller, Gary (Kathy) Miller, Matthew (Wendy) Miller, Jill (Charles) Cohen, and the late Michael (Amy) Miller and Joseph (Judith) Miller; step-brother of Michael Miller and James Leonard; also survived by special pet Marley, and many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at the Newman Center, 495 Skinnersville Rd., Buffalo on Friday, October 23rd, at 1 PM. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Please share your condolences with the family online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.