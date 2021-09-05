ALICEA - Benjamin T., Jr.
Of West Seneca, entered into rest August 29, 2021. Beloved husband of Mary Jane (Burruano) Alicea; devoted father of Jason (Maria Colin) Alicea, Michele (Noah) Messina, and Jonathan Alicea; step-father of Michael J. Burruano; cherished grandfather of JJ, Grace, Anthony, Alyssa "Lulu", Levi, Madison, Vincent, Thomas and Ezra; loving son of Carmella and the late Benjamin Alicea; also survived by family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Tuesday from 2-8 PM where a Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday at 11 o'clock. Online condolences can be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.