MLODZINSKI - Benjamin J.
Passed away on January 6, 2022. Beloved son of the late Ben and Josephine "Dottie" (Glowacki) Mlodzinski. Loving brother of James (Brenda) Mlodzinski and Rene' (David) Glen. Dearest uncle of David (Shannon), Steven and Matthew Mlodzinski. Great-uncle of Ashlyn, Eric and Owen. Dear friend of John Danner and Adam Strug. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. No prior visitation. Ben was a proud Navy Seabee and worked as a millwright at the Bethlehem Steel Plant until it closed and then worked for the Army Corps of Engineers becoming a supervisor on the Mt. Morris Dam Project. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME INC.
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.