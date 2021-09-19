Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Benjamin P. TODTENHAGEN
FUNERAL HOME
Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.
1241 Oliver Street
North Tonawanda, NY
TODTENHAGEN - Benjamin P.
Age 87, of Buffalo, NY, September 15, 2021 in Brookdale Niagara Assisted Living. Benjamin was honorably discharged from the National Guard. He worked as a Lithographer for Quebecor Printing and was an avid Cartoonist. He had been active for many years with the Kensington Boys Little League. He was the husband of the late Barbara (nee Cameron) Todtenhagen. Beloved father of Beth Schmidt, Michael and David Todtenhagen. Grandfather of Todd (Jillian); Adam (Melissa); Craig (Cheryl); Zachary, and Sarah (Scott). Great-grandfather of Kyle, Isabella, Alex, Ryan, Natalie, Carson and Colton. Family and friends may call at the FRETTHOLD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1241 Oliver St., at Ward Rd., in North Tonawanda, on Tuesday, September 21, from 4 PM-7 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home beginning at 7 PM. If so desired, memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice. Condolences may be shared at frettholdfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.
1241 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda, NY
Sep
21
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.
1241 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
To all family and friends. My sympathy on the passing of Ben. I will always remember the fun times, the cartoons, the yummy corn roasts he and Barb had for us Golden Ponders. Barb and Ben are together again. Pondette Carolyn
Carolyn Bernhart
September 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results