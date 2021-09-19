TODTENHAGEN - Benjamin P.
Age 87, of Buffalo, NY, September 15, 2021 in Brookdale Niagara Assisted Living. Benjamin was honorably discharged from the National Guard. He worked as a Lithographer for Quebecor Printing and was an avid Cartoonist. He had been active for many years with the Kensington Boys Little League. He was the husband of the late Barbara (nee Cameron) Todtenhagen. Beloved father of Beth Schmidt, Michael and David Todtenhagen. Grandfather of Todd (Jillian); Adam (Melissa); Craig (Cheryl); Zachary, and Sarah (Scott). Great-grandfather of Kyle, Isabella, Alex, Ryan, Natalie, Carson and Colton. Family and friends may call at the FRETTHOLD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1241 Oliver St., at Ward Rd., in North Tonawanda, on Tuesday, September 21, from 4 PM-7 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home beginning at 7 PM. If so desired, memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice. Condolences may be shared at frettholdfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.