Vittorini - Benjamin J. Passed away March 22, 2021 in Bradenton, FL formerly from Buffalo, NY. He is the beloved husband of Nancy (Howell); devoted father to Andrea (Jonathan) Lockwood and Elise (Lars) Magnusson; grandfather to David and Hilary Kraft and Nicole and Erik Magnusson; great-grandfather to Angelo, Luca, and Salvator; brother to Richard (Pinky) Vittorini. Ben was a long time employee at National Fuel, a graduate of The University of Buffalo, a member of the Boston Lions and the Hamburg Knights of Columbus. He volunteered for Habitat for Humanity. He loved his family, friends, working with his hands and restoring cars. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to celebrate a life well lived. Donations are welcome at Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota FL 34238 in Ben's memory.
On behalf of the Scott family, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies at the passing of of your brother, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. For my family, he will always be Benny. The Vittorini and Scott family share a common bond that transcends time. Yet a bond and memories that will be forever warmly remembered.
Our thoughts and prayers are with Benny and all of you at this time. May Benny have Godspeed ion his transition to eternal life. May he forever Rest In Peace.