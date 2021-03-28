Vittorini - Benjamin J.

Passed away March 22, 2021 in Bradenton, FL formerly from Buffalo, NY. He is the beloved husband of Nancy (Howell); devoted father to Andrea (Jonathan) Lockwood and Elise (Lars) Magnusson; grandfather to David and Hilary Kraft and Nicole and Erik Magnusson; great-grandfather to Angelo, Luca, and Salvator; brother to Richard (Pinky) Vittorini. Ben was a long time employee at National Fuel, a graduate of The University of Buffalo, a member of the Boston Lions and the Hamburg Knights of Columbus. He volunteered for Habitat for Humanity. He loved his family, friends, working with his hands and restoring cars. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to celebrate a life well lived. Donations are welcome at Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota FL 34238 in Ben's memory.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.