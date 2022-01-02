WEPPNER - Benjamin H.
December 30, 2021. Of Williamsville. Loving husband of the late Anne Katherine Weppner; beloved father of Timothy Cornell (Ellen), Matthew Brennan (Anita),John Kraus (Kelly), Mark Herger and Andrew Benjamin Weppner. Cherished grandfather of 12; great-grandfather of one. A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, January 7, 2022 at Christ the King 30 Lamarck Drive at Main Street Amherst, NY 14226 at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Please share condolences www.jerfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.