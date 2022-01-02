Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Benjamin H. WEPPNER
FUNERAL HOME
John E Roberts Funeral Home - Amherst
280 Grover Cleveland Hwy
Amherst, NY
WEPPNER - Benjamin H.
December 30, 2021. Of Williamsville. Loving husband of the late Anne Katherine Weppner; beloved father of Timothy Cornell (Ellen), Matthew Brennan (Anita),John Kraus (Kelly), Mark Herger and Andrew Benjamin Weppner. Cherished grandfather of 12; great-grandfather of one. A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, January 7, 2022 at Christ the King 30 Lamarck Drive at Main Street Amherst, NY 14226 at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Please share condolences www.jerfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Memorial Mass
9:30a.m.
Christ the King
30 Lamarck Drive at Main Street, Amherst, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John E Roberts Funeral Home - Amherst
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
A wonderful man, a family man, good father, terrific husband, and fun person, Ben is missed.
Diane McKee
Family
March 11, 2022
Edward Weppner Kids & Families
January 3, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results