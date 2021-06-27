BARTON - Bernadette D.
(nee Devine) "Bernie"
Of Amherst, NY. Entered into eternal rest peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 22, 2021 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Richard C. "Dick" Barton, the love of her life of 50 years; loving mother of Timothy Barton, Kathleen (Fred) Riess, Colleen (Jeff) Barton Sutton and Susan (Sean) Haley; adored grandmother of Brendan (Corrine) Barton, Colin Barton, Liam Haley, Owen Haley, Kate Haley, Kaile Riess and Will Riess; dearest sister of Tom (Patricia) Devine and Rita (late Ted) Driscoll; also survived by great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited Tuesday at 8:45 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville, NY 14221. Interment to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to the Society of St. Vincent De Paul, at 1298 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14209, Homestretch, Inc., at https://homestretchva.org/
or a charity of one's choice
. As a first generation Irish American, Bernie grew up in Riverside and was a proud graduate of Holy Angels Academy. She received her nursing degree from D'Youville College and practiced at hospitals and schools throughout the Buffalo area. She and her husband raised their children in Amherst, where she was an active member of the PEO for several years. Bernie will be forever remembered for her kindness, selflessness, and her love for family, life and laughter. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. for their incredible care giving and support throughout this difficult time. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share memories and condolences on Bernie's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.