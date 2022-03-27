COLLIER - Bernadette A.
(nee Eller)
February 26, 2022 at the age of 97. She was born in the family home in Cheektowaga, New York when it was known as Forks, March 24, 1924. Daughter of Gisela (Nemeth) and Stephen Eller. Sister of Gisela. Wife of James S. (December 1, 1918 - August 21, 2000). Mother of Virginia "Ginny", Michael and Jane Collier Schrader. Dear grandmother of Erik and Alexandria Schrader. Aunt of Mary (William Whelan) Ederer and Martin (Lucie) Ederer. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, April 2nd at 11 AM in Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel, 4125 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY. Please assemble at church. Share your condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.