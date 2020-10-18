SYKES
SYKES - Bernadette
Entered into eternal rest on October 9, 2020 at the age of 73. Beloved mother of Jason A. Jones; loving grandmother of Janay A. Jones and Jason N. Jones; dearest sister of Vernetta Murphy and predeceased by Thelma Stevens, Melvin McCray, and Laverne G. Pratt; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. All services to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bernadette's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.