SYKESSYKES - BernadetteEntered into eternal rest on October 9, 2020 at the age of 73. Beloved mother of Jason A. Jones; loving grandmother of Janay A. Jones and Jason N. Jones; dearest sister of Vernetta Murphy and predeceased by Thelma Stevens, Melvin McCray, and Laverne G. Pratt; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. All services to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bernadette's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital . Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Bernadette's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com