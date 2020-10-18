Menu
Entered into eternal rest on October 9, 2020 at the age of 73. Beloved mother of Jason A. Jones; loving grandmother of Janay A. Jones and Jason N. Jones; dearest sister of Vernetta Murphy and predeceased by Thelma Stevens, Melvin McCray, and Laverne G. Pratt; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. All services to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bernadette's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Bernadette's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.
