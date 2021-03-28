SZEMATOWICZ - Bernadette (nee Dudczak)

March 23, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Anthony; dearest mother of Anthony Jr., Thomas (Cathie), David (late Alba) and William (Julie); grandmother of Lisa (Jeff) and Katie; great-grandmother of Evan; daughter of the late George and Frances (Bajorek) Dudczak; sister of Albert, Thomas (late Rita), late William, late Bernard and late Frank Dudczak; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by The COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.