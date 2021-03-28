SZEMATOWICZ - Bernadette (nee Dudczak) March 23, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Anthony; dearest mother of Anthony Jr., Thomas (Cathie), David (late Alba) and William (Julie); grandmother of Lisa (Jeff) and Katie; great-grandmother of Evan; daughter of the late George and Frances (Bajorek) Dudczak; sister of Albert, Thomas (late Rita), late William, late Bernard and late Frank Dudczak; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by The COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS.
A memory. My first visit to your home with David, long ago, where you greeted me so warmly. Standing at your side over boiling water, learning to make kluski. I still make them, decades later, and think of you every time. Rest in peace, dear, lovely Bernadette.