Bernadette SZEMATOWICZ
FUNERAL HOME
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
3003 South Park Avenue
Lackawanna, NY
SZEMATOWICZ - Bernadette (nee Dudczak)
March 23, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Anthony; dearest mother of Anthony Jr., Thomas (Cathie), David (late Alba) and William (Julie); grandmother of Lisa (Jeff) and Katie; great-grandmother of Evan; daughter of the late George and Frances (Bajorek) Dudczak; sister of Albert, Thomas (late Rita), late William, late Bernard and late Frank Dudczak; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by The COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
A memory. My first visit to your home with David, long ago, where you greeted me so warmly. Standing at your side over boiling water, learning to make kluski. I still make them, decades later, and think of you every time. Rest in peace, dear, lovely Bernadette.
Bea Mallory
Family
February 26, 2022
