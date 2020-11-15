MANN - Bernadine B.

(nee Bayuse)

Age 84, of Amherst, NY, entered peacefully into the Kingdom of the Lord on Friday, November 13, 2020 under the care of Niagara Hospice. Ms. Mann was born in Buffalo, New York on April 23, 1936 to John and Molly (Mutka) Bayuse. She was a School Bus Driver for Sweet Home Central School District for 31 years. Bernadine was predeceased by her parents John Bayuse and Molly (Anthony) Struebel; and sister Rose (Al) Robare; Bernadine is survived by her three children David (Kristi) of Naples, FL, Ken (Barb) of Clarence, NY and Todd (Dina) of Amherst, NY, sister of John (Jean) Bayuse; also surviving are nine grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Services will be held at the convenience of the family.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.