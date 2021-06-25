Menu
Bernard C. FIX
FUNERAL HOME
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway
Alden, NY
FIX - Bernard C.
Of Alden, NY, passed on June 23, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Joan Fix; dear father of Kathy Leffel, Bernard "Beaver" (Linda) Fix, Lori (James) Campbell and Thomas (Pamela) Fix; loving grandfather of Matthew (Danielle) Warchocki, Nathan (Kayte) Fix, Stefanie (J.D.) Ogunwumiju, Kira (Scott) Michaw, Thomas and Ryan Fix; great-grandfather of Hannah, Blake, Balin, Marina, Nathan, Violetta and Waylon; brother of Daniel (Joan) Fix and the late Robert (Karen) Fix, Ruth Borden and Paul (Patricia) Fix; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John's RC Church, Alden, NY Tuesday at 11 AM (please assemble at church). Family will be present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY, Monday 3-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Crossroads House, 11 Liberty St., Batavia, NY 14020. Please share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY
Jun
29
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. John's RC Church
Alden, NY
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our sincerest sympathy to Bernie’s family. We were all Blessed to have known him.
Jeff/liz Lavis
June 28, 2021
Bernie and the whole Fix family . I’m so sorry for your loss.
Sincerely ,
Rich Bostwick
Rich Bostwick
Friend
June 28, 2021
We were so sorry to learn of Bernards passing. Our deepest sympathy to all the family.
Harold & Donna Snyder
Friend
June 26, 2021
We are very sorry to hear of Dad's passing. He was a wonderful man and be greatly missed.
Tom and Wendy Ess
Friend
June 26, 2021
Linda, Beaver & the entire Fix family, My sincere condolences on Bernard´s passing at Crossroads House. I hope that the peaceful environment & great care offered in his last days give you comfort. Please remember the good memories during your time of grieving & how much he loved you. Maria Guenther
Maria Guenther
June 25, 2021
My condolences to all of his family.
Linda Morgan
Acquaintance
June 25, 2021
It was an honor and privilege to care for Bernard and serve his family.
The Crossroads House Family
Crossroads House
June 25, 2021
