FIX - Bernard C.
Of Alden, NY, passed on June 23, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Joan Fix; dear father of Kathy Leffel, Bernard "Beaver" (Linda) Fix, Lori (James) Campbell and Thomas (Pamela) Fix; loving grandfather of Matthew (Danielle) Warchocki, Nathan (Kayte) Fix, Stefanie (J.D.) Ogunwumiju, Kira (Scott) Michaw, Thomas and Ryan Fix; great-grandfather of Hannah, Blake, Balin, Marina, Nathan, Violetta and Waylon; brother of Daniel (Joan) Fix and the late Robert (Karen) Fix, Ruth Borden and Paul (Patricia) Fix; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John's RC Church, Alden, NY Tuesday at 11 AM (please assemble at church). Family will be present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY, Monday 3-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Crossroads House, 11 Liberty St., Batavia, NY 14020. Please share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 25, 2021.