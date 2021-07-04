Thank you Ben for all the memories and your friendship. I will always remember the many years of bowling and golfing together, our trips to watch the Bills in Florida and golf in Myrtle Beach, and 30 plus years of golfing with you in Cross Creek. I´m so glad I got to see and hang out with you last weekend at Cross Creek. You will be greatly missed and always remembered. Your friend Gary

Gary McCarthy Friend July 4, 2021