FRONCZAK - Bernard J. "Ben" July 2, 2021. Beloved husband of Linda L. (Kucan). Dear father of Laura (Steve) Leone and Andrew Fronczak. Cherished grandfather of Emma and Gavin. Brother of Vicki (Jim) Enright and Kathy (Tom) Orwat. Brother-in-law of Elizabeth (Joe) Buscaglia. Also survived by two brothers, nieces, and nephews. Family present at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St. near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Monday, 4-8 PM at which time Funeral Services will be held at 8 PM. Mr. Fronczak was an Air Force Vietnam Veteran.
Dad, I will always love you. I miss you everyday. I hope my children will know who you were by telling them stories about their goofy Grandpa, the silver haired blue eyed fox, Bernardo. I still can´t believe this is real. We will always love you.
Laura Leone
Family
July 26, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss.
Brigitte
Other
July 6, 2021
Linda, my heart and condolence to you and your family.
Susan (Stachowiak) Cravotta
Friend
July 5, 2021
Remembering the good times. Will always be in our thoughts. Thanks, Big brother Ben.
Rick & Georgia Fronczak
Family
July 5, 2021
Thank you Ben for all the memories and your friendship. I will always remember the many years of bowling and golfing together, our trips to watch the Bills in Florida and golf in Myrtle Beach, and 30 plus years of golfing with you in Cross Creek. I´m so glad I got to see and hang out with you last weekend at Cross Creek. You will be greatly missed and always remembered. Your friend Gary
Gary McCarthy
Friend
July 4, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Josephine and Ron Krzyzan
Family
July 4, 2021
sorry for your loss....my cousin benny will be greatly missed....sorry we cannot be there as we are in south carolina.....you and your family are in our prayers.....