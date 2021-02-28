GEORGE - Bernard A.
February 26, 2021, of the Cattaraugus Seneca Territory. Beloved husband of Phyllis (Schmitt) George; loving father of Nicole, Ginger, Jana and Bernard Jr.; stepfather of George, Martin (Darlene), Albert (Sue) and Dawn (Mike); grandfather of many grand and great-grandchildren, nine step-grandchildren and two step-great grandsons. Friends may call Monday from 4-8 PM at the WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, 10634 Main St. (Rt. 62), North Collins, NY, where funeral services will take place Monday at 8 PM. Condolences may be made online at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.