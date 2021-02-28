Menu
Bernard A. GEORGE
FUNERAL HOME
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street
North Collins, NY
GEORGE - Bernard A.
February 26, 2021, of the Cattaraugus Seneca Territory. Beloved husband of Phyllis (Schmitt) George; loving father of Nicole, Ginger, Jana and Bernard Jr.; stepfather of George, Martin (Darlene), Albert (Sue) and Dawn (Mike); grandfather of many grand and great-grandchildren, nine step-grandchildren and two step-great grandsons. Friends may call Monday from 4-8 PM at the WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, 10634 Main St. (Rt. 62), North Collins, NY, where funeral services will take place Monday at 8 PM. Condolences may be made online at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street, North Collins, NY
Mar
1
Funeral service
8:00p.m.
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street, North Collins, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Phyllis, I am so sorry for your loss. It’s been a long time and I hope you are doing. With my deepest sympathy and love.
Ronda Marvel
Friend
March 10, 2021
Phyllis, so saddened to hear of Bernie's passing. What a wonderful man he was and you were a beautiful couple. Please accept my condolences and prayers. Hugs to you.
Carrie Andolina
Friend
March 1, 2021
Diana Hume George
February 28, 2021
I met Bernard in his youth when he ran the Ferris wheel at the carnival every year, and because I married him half a century ago for a few years, there's one son and lots of grands and greats--almost a dozen beautiful people on the planet in my own life who would not exist without Bernard George. In the grand scheme of things those people--and all the others who came into being through his other children--are his legacy to the world. Sympathy to Phyllis and his other children and all family members who value him. To those of you I knew long ago, I remember both him and you like it was yesterday...
Diana George
February 28, 2021
Thoughts and prayers are with you Phyllis and family. My
most sincere sympathy and love.
joanne wittmeyer.
Friend
February 28, 2021
Phyllis you and your family are in my prayers Bernie was such a good man he will always be remembered by me and his brothers from the 39ers, We toast you my friend and my god enjoy you in heaven as much as we did on earth
David DeCarlo
Friend
February 27, 2021
Phyllis and family sorry for your loss. He will be missed. Sending prayers your way.
Donna
Friend
February 27, 2021
