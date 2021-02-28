I met Bernard in his youth when he ran the Ferris wheel at the carnival every year, and because I married him half a century ago for a few years, there's one son and lots of grands and greats--almost a dozen beautiful people on the planet in my own life who would not exist without Bernard George. In the grand scheme of things those people--and all the others who came into being through his other children--are his legacy to the world. Sympathy to Phyllis and his other children and all family members who value him. To those of you I knew long ago, I remember both him and you like it was yesterday...

Diana George February 28, 2021