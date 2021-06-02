Menu
Bernard F. KULBACKI
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Cheektowaga Chapel
3645 Genesee Street
Cheektowaga, NY
KULBACKI - Bernard F.
Of Rochester, NY; May 29, 2021, age 85; beloved husband of Geraldine (nee Gallagher) Kulbacki; devoted father of Margaret Kulbacki Miller and Susan Kulbacki Garrity; loving grandfather of Branden Gums, Caitlin (Timothy) Haniszewski, and Nicole (fiance Daniel Lynch) Garrity; dear brother of Christine (late Andrew) Slawiak and the late Richard (late Dorothy) and Conrad (Diane) Kulbacki; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Friday from 4-7 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee St. (2 blocks east of Union Rd.), where a Funeral Service will be celebrated Saturday at 11 AM. Interment to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Friends invited. Bernard was a United States Marine Corps Veteran and retired from Eastman Kodak Company in Rochester, NY. Share memories and condolences on Bernard's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Cheektowaga Chapel
3645 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Jun
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Cheektowaga Chapel
3645 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Geri and family, my thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. May Ben rest in peace, and God bless you all.
Mary Ann Hamill
Acquaintance
June 3, 2021
