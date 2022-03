KULBACKI - Bernard F.Of Rochester, NY; May 29, 2021, age 85; beloved husband of Geraldine (nee Gallagher) Kulbacki; devoted father of Margaret Kulbacki Miller and Susan Kulbacki Garrity; loving grandfather of Branden Gums, Caitlin (Timothy) Haniszewski, and Nicole (fiance Daniel Lynch) Garrity; dear brother of Christine (late Andrew) Slawiak and the late Richard (late Dorothy) and Conrad (Diane) Kulbacki; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Friday from 4-7 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee St. (2 blocks east of Union Rd.), where a Funeral Service will be celebrated Saturday at 11 AM. Interment to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Friends invited. Bernard was a United States Marine Corps Veteran and retired from Eastman Kodak Company in Rochester, NY. Share memories and condolences on Bernard's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com