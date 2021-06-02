KULBACKI - Bernard F.
Of Rochester, NY; May 29, 2021, age 85; beloved husband of Geraldine (nee Gallagher) Kulbacki; devoted father of Margaret Kulbacki Miller and Susan Kulbacki Garrity; loving grandfather of Branden Gums, Caitlin (Timothy) Haniszewski, and Nicole (fiance Daniel Lynch) Garrity; dear brother of Christine (late Andrew) Slawiak and the late Richard (late Dorothy) and Conrad (Diane) Kulbacki; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Friday from 4-7 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee St. (2 blocks east of Union Rd.), where a Funeral Service will be celebrated Saturday at 11 AM. Interment to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Friends invited. Bernard was a United States Marine Corps Veteran and retired from Eastman Kodak Company in Rochester, NY. Share memories and condolences on Bernard's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 2, 2021.