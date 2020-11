STEINHILBER - Bernard "Ben"

October 26, 2020; son of the late Bernhard and Grace (Schenk) Steinhilber; survived by cousins. Relatives and friends may call at the CARLTON A. ULLRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8630 Transit Rd., E. Amherst , one mile north of Maple Rd., just past Klein (same location as Dengler, Roberts, Perna FH), Thursday, 4-7 PM. Please be mindful of wearing facial mask and social distancing.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.