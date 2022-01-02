STRASSER - Bernard
December 22, 2021. Ben was an avid photographer, who helped hundreds of WNY couples share their joy through their wedding albums. He continued to live that passion as a Forensic Photographer for the U.S. Air Force. He left behind his wife, Susan, children, Joseph Strasser and Mollie Ballaro (Jeremy); his cherished grandchildren, Lucy and Pascal; and his beloved Shetland Sheepdog, Maddie. All are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville, NY 14221, on Saturday, January 8th, at 8:45 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bernard's memory to Wounded Warriors
. Arrangements by the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at w ww.mertzfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.