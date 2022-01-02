Menu
Bernard STRASSER
FUNERAL HOME
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
STRASSER - Bernard
December 22, 2021. Ben was an avid photographer, who helped hundreds of WNY couples share their joy through their wedding albums. He continued to live that passion as a Forensic Photographer for the U.S. Air Force. He left behind his wife, Susan, children, Joseph Strasser and Mollie Ballaro (Jeremy); his cherished grandchildren, Lucy and Pascal; and his beloved Shetland Sheepdog, Maddie. All are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville, NY 14221, on Saturday, January 8th, at 8:45 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bernard's memory to Wounded Warriors. Arrangements by the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at w ww.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Memorial Mass
8:45a.m.
St. Gregory the Great Church
200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville, NY
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mollie and family, I worked with your dad at F-P. He was always so funny. Prayers go out to you and your family. God Bless. Ann
Ann Mulhisen
January 3, 2022
Mollie, you and yours are in my prayers and thoughts.
Michael Tampio
Other
January 3, 2022
