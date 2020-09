Piechocki - Bernice A.(nee Leonard)September 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Chester F. Piechocki; devoted mother of Mary Ellen Piechocki, Christine (Arthur) Ross, and Carolyn (Donald) Brusky; loving grandmother of Kimberly (Duane) Boberg; great-grandmother of Dylan D., and Jonathan C. Boberg; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 205 Clinton Street, (corner South Ogden) Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Memorials in Bernice's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Relative and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernard's Church, Tuesday at 10 AM. (Please assemble at church.) Online condolences shared at www.buszkafuneralhome.com