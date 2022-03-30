ALOYSIUS - Bernice R.(nee Karnath)March 27, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Gilbert Aloysius; loving mother of Ronald and David Aloysius; sister of Carl (late Miyoko) Karnath and the late Edward (Muriel) Karnath; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends and family may call on Thursday, 4-8PM at THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 AM by St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 157 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga. (Please assemble at church) Condolences may be made at