Bernice R. ALOYSIUS
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
2480 Kensington Avenue
Amherst, NY
Calling hours
Mar, 31 2022
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
ALOYSIUS - Bernice R.
(nee Karnath)
March 27, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Gilbert Aloysius; loving mother of Ronald and David Aloysius; sister of Carl (late Miyoko) Karnath and the late Edward (Muriel) Karnath; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends and family may call on Thursday, 4-8PM at THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 AM by St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 157 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga. (Please assemble at church) Condolences may be made at
www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2022.
Mar
31
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
2480 Kensington Avenue, Amherst, NY
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
