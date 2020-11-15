Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Bernice DUBAWSKY
DUBAWSKY - Bernice
November 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alvin Dubawsky; devoted mother of Karen and Debbie; loving grandmother of Christopher; sister of Lenore Polk and the late Dorise Pandolfi. A private Graveside Service will be held at a day and time that is convenient for the family. Those wishing may make donations in Bernice's memory to Beechwood Continuing Care. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC. Family guest book at amherstmemorialchapel.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Amherst Memorial Chapel, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.