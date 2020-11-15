DUBAWSKY - Bernice
November 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alvin Dubawsky; devoted mother of Karen and Debbie; loving grandmother of Christopher; sister of Lenore Polk and the late Dorise Pandolfi. A private Graveside Service will be held at a day and time that is convenient for the family. Those wishing may make donations in Bernice's memory to Beechwood Continuing Care. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC. Family guest book at amherstmemorialchapel.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.