GEYER - Bernice E.
(nee Lindstedt)
Of Lancaster, NY December 20, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Robert "Red" Geyer; loving mother of Kathy (Mike) Rowse and the late Timothy (Nancy) Geyer; dearest Nene (grandmother) of Lindsay (Kyle) Amendola and Andrew Geyer; adoring great-grandmother of Oakley and Josie Amendola. She treasured James (Scott) Cooper as a member of the family and her friendship with the late Bernard Uebelhoer. Bernie was both a hairdresser and co-owner of Geyer Office Machines in Lancaster. Bernie will be remembered for her great love of life enjoying music, dancing, parties, golf, traveling, sewing and later in life, playing bridge and an avid Buffalo Bills fan!!! She was an excellent cook and hostess. She loved fashion and was always dressed in the latest style, with her hair and make-up done precisely everyday. She was an expert seamstress, often sewing her own clothes and making many lovely items for her friends and family to remember her by. Heaven will be a little more stylish and livelier now that Bernie has arrived. Memorial Services will be held privately. A Celebration of Life breakfast will be held in the Spring. Donations may be made in Bernie's name to the Lancaster Vol. Fire Dept. Protective Hose Co. Please share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2021.