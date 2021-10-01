HOERNER - Bernice
(nee Baumgartner)
September 28, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Andrew J. Hoerner; loving mother of Meg (Ed) Goit and the late David (Kimberly) Hoerner; cherished grandmother of Jill (Jim) Robinson and Andrew (BJ) Hoerner; devoted great-grandmother of five and great-great-grandmother of three; dear sister of the late Louise (late Raymond) McOsker and Alice Barker; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Sunday, October 3, from 2-5 PM, at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.) Williamsville. Funeral Services will be private. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com
.
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2021.