LAVIN - Bernice A.
(nee Pielecha)
Age 80, of Buffalo, New York, passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021. Beloved wife of John C Lavin. Former wife of Cas Hoffman; dear mother of Mark (Milynn) Hoffman and Barry (Linda) Hoffman; grandmother of Alex (Erin), Elissa and Max Hoffman; great-grandmother of Phoebe Hoffman. Friends may call Friday, September 24, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, at DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, where a Celebration of Bernice's Life will occur Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bernice's memory may be made to American Cancer Society
, 101 John James Audubon Pkwy., Buffalo, New York 14228. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DenglerRobertsPernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.