Bernice A. LAVIN
FUNERAL HOME
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
3070 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
LAVIN - Bernice A.
(nee Pielecha)
Age 80, of Buffalo, New York, passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021. Beloved wife of John C Lavin. Former wife of Cas Hoffman; dear mother of Mark (Milynn) Hoffman and Barry (Linda) Hoffman; grandmother of Alex (Erin), Elissa and Max Hoffman; great-grandmother of Phoebe Hoffman. Friends may call Friday, September 24, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, at DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, where a Celebration of Bernice's Life will occur Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bernice's memory may be made to American Cancer Society, 101 John James Audubon Pkwy., Buffalo, New York 14228. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DenglerRobertsPernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
3070 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Sep
25
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
3070 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was so sorry to hear the sad news of my cousin. Thinking of her family and sending sympathy and prayers for all of you. Love, Sue
Sue Wedzina Reynolds
September 24, 2021
John, It's been many years since our days at Adams' Door but I never forgot your wedding day and the two of you dancing to "Unforgettable". It was obvious you shared something special. You will be in my prayers. May the Lord wrap His arms around you and comfort you during this most difficult time. Your friend always, Chris & John (Spring Hill, FL)
John & Chris Scheuer
Work
September 20, 2021
