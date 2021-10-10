LEICHTNAM - Bernice

Our dear mother quietly and peaceful passed into the hands of her trusted and beloved heavenly Father on Sept. 22, 2021. Born April 6, 1926 in Buffalo, N.Y. to Albert and Helen Leising (Seefreid). Growing up in the challenging times of the great depression gave her a perspective that influenced her and her family in many positive ways. She understood and valued both church and community. Her love and faith never wavered. She lived it. It comforted her and provided the moral compass that guided her behavior and directly influenced the raising of her family. She married the love of her life (Carl) after he returned from fighting in WWII, with the Marines 2nd Division from the south Pacific, on Feb. 19, 1949, at St. John the Baptist Church in Lockport, NY. She graduated from Niagara University as a Registered Nurse, and worked at Lockport Memorial Hospital, and for Dr. Crosby. They retired to Southern Pines, NC to their golf course community, were she played golf often and even got her hole in one there. They lived in Southern Pines for 27 years. She enjoyed sewing, crossword puzzles, bowling, bridge, canasta and volunteered with the adult literacy program. She also helped publish a cookbook with other ladies from her parish. She instilled a sense of confidence in her children and helped make them secure in their lives and confident in their work. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and 12 of her 14 siblings; brothers Jim, Albert, Vincent, Norman (Annie), Robert (Barbara); sisters included Mildred, Rita Laubacker, Odealla Allen, Zita Allen, Erma Gray, Ruth Huber, Sylvia Hann; survived by sisters Norma Pfohl of Clarence Center, and Joan (Bob) Walker, in Pinehurst, NC; her seven children, Mark (Barbara), Lockport and Florida, Sally Pawlik (Peter) of Hamburg, NY and Florida; John, OH., Judy Giazzon (Benjamin) of Lockport, Paul of Tucson, AZ. Mary Barone (Steve) Buffalo, Steven Seattle, WA.; grandchildren, Jeff, Laura, Kathryn, Amanda, Annaleza, Jessica, Angela, Gavin, Nicole, Jonathan, Emily; 12 great-grandchildren; and over 55 nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hope Hospice, at 27200 Imperial Pkwy., in Bonita Springs, FL. 34135. A service to celebrate her life will be held at 10:00 AM, on October 16, 2021 at St. John's Catholic Church, in Lockport, NY.







Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2021.