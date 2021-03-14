Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bernice Finn MONAHAN
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
MONAHAN - Bernice Finn
Of Stuart, Florida, passed away March 5, 2021, with her family by her side. She was born in Warren, OH and formerly of Buffalo, NY. Bernice was the beloved wife of Larry James Monahan, who passed away on March 17, 2008. She was predeceased by her parents Helen (Churry) Finn and Francis Finn. She leaves behind daughter Kathleen M. Esposito, husband Dr. Michael A. Esposito of Bethlehem, PA, son David M. Monahan, wife Joanne Monahan of Pendleton, NY, Granddaughter Dr. Elise Esposito McCollum, husband CJ McCollum of Portland, OR. Bernie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She had incredible strength, which increased with age and a spark that could light up any room she walked into. The impact she left on everyone she came in contact with will last a lifetime. She had a unique ability to create poems for every important occasion, which always brought a smile to us all. While living in Buffalo she was an active member of the Tonawanda Island Launch Club in North Tonawanda, NY. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She loved music, dancing, traveling, boating, sunsets, the beach and watching the Buffalo Bills and Portland Trail Blazers. She was a Member of Saint Andrew's Church of Stuart, Florida. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Friday from 6-8 PM. Private entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Please share your condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry to hear about this very sad news and wish I knew sooner. I loved both your mom and dad, great childhood memories and then when an adult. Both were great people with big hearts and great personalitys.
Eileen Pegg
March 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results