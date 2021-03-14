MONAHAN - Bernice Finn
Of Stuart, Florida, passed away March 5, 2021, with her family by her side. She was born in Warren, OH and formerly of Buffalo, NY. Bernice was the beloved wife of Larry James Monahan, who passed away on March 17, 2008. She was predeceased by her parents Helen (Churry) Finn and Francis Finn. She leaves behind daughter Kathleen M. Esposito, husband Dr. Michael A. Esposito of Bethlehem, PA, son David M. Monahan, wife Joanne Monahan of Pendleton, NY, Granddaughter Dr. Elise Esposito McCollum, husband CJ McCollum of Portland, OR. Bernie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She had incredible strength, which increased with age and a spark that could light up any room she walked into. The impact she left on everyone she came in contact with will last a lifetime. She had a unique ability to create poems for every important occasion, which always brought a smile to us all. While living in Buffalo she was an active member of the Tonawanda Island Launch Club in North Tonawanda, NY. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She loved music, dancing, traveling, boating, sunsets, the beach and watching the Buffalo Bills and Portland Trail Blazers. She was a Member of Saint Andrew's Church of Stuart, Florida. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Friday from 6-8 PM. Private entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Please share your condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2021.