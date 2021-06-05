BIESIK - Bertha J. (nee Frazier)

Of Blasdell, June 2, 2021. Beloved wife of the late William F. Biesik; dearest mother of Linda (late Robert) Kobiolka, Dennis and Andrew (Terri); grandmother of Jessica, Daniel (Kelli), Debra, Brynn and the late Robert; great-grandmother of William, Annabelle, Michael, Alaina and Katherine; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, on Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Prayers Monday morning at 9 AM with a Mass of Christin Burial from Our Mother of Good Council Church at 9:30 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo in Bertha's name.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 5, 2021.