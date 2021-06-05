Menu
Bertha J. BIESIK
BIESIK - Bertha J. (nee Frazier)
Of Blasdell, June 2, 2021. Beloved wife of the late William F. Biesik; dearest mother of Linda (late Robert) Kobiolka, Dennis and Andrew (Terri); grandmother of Jessica, Daniel (Kelli), Debra, Brynn and the late Robert; great-grandmother of William, Annabelle, Michael, Alaina and Katherine; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, on Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Prayers Monday morning at 9 AM with a Mass of Christin Burial from Our Mother of Good Council Church at 9:30 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo in Bertha's name.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 5, 2021.
My thoughts and prayers are with you in your time of grief.
Tom Tabone
June 6, 2021
