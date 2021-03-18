Menu
Minister Bertha Mae BREWER
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY
BREWER - Minister Bertha Mae
Entered into eternal rest March 10, 2021. Minister Brewer will lie in repose Friday, March 19, 2021, from 3 PM-7 PM at St. John Baptist Church, 184 Goodell St., Buffalo, NY, where a Celebration of Life will be conducted Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 11 AM. Entombment Serenity Mausoleum Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Reposing
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. John Baptist Church
184 Goodell St., Buffalo, NY
Mar
20
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
St. John Baptist Church
184 Goodell St., Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
