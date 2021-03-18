BREWER - Minister Bertha Mae
Entered into eternal rest March 10, 2021. Minister Brewer will lie in repose Friday, March 19, 2021, from 3 PM-7 PM at St. John Baptist Church, 184 Goodell St., Buffalo, NY, where a Celebration of Life will be conducted Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 11 AM. Entombment Serenity Mausoleum Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 18, 2021.