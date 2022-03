HANNS - Bertha M.

Departed this life on June 4, 2021 after a long illness. Daughter of Obertha Hanns and the late Charlie S. Hanns. Viewing will be held on Monday, June 14, 2021 at the Alan R. Core Funeral Home, located at 1933 Kensington Ave., Buffalo, NY 14215, between the hours of 3pm to 6pm. Private homegoing service will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.