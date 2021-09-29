Menu
Bertha Mae HASAN
FUNERAL HOME
Alan R. Core Funeral Home, Inc.
1933 Kensington Avenue
Buffalo, NY
HASAN - Bertha Mae
(nee Jordan)
Entered into rest September 27, 2021. Loving wife of the late Natheer Hasan, II; loving mother of Sandra Hasan and Herbert Hasan; predeceased by Natheer III (Lula) Hasan; grandmother of two and great-grandmother of three; predeceased by one brother, Clinton Jordan; survived by a host of family and friends. Wake 11 AM, Friday, Funeral 12 Noon, at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 665 Michigan Ave. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, 1933 Kensington Ave.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Wake
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church
NY
Oct
1
Funeral
12:00p.m.
Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church
665 Michigan Ave, NY
May God bless,strengthen, and guide you during this time.-from Ickey(Jeff), Niecey(Frances),Boone(Sam), and Rob. LOVE
Rollings family
Friend
October 1, 2021
Rest in heaven. One of Loring Avenue's last residents I remember from my childhood. Praying for Sandy, Herbie and family.
Annette Davis Camon
Friend
October 1, 2021
Robert Davis
September 29, 2021
Bertha Was A Beautiful Lady You Will Truly Be Missed Rest In Heaven
Karen Garner
September 29, 2021
