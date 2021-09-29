HASAN - Bertha Mae

(nee Jordan)

Entered into rest September 27, 2021. Loving wife of the late Natheer Hasan, II; loving mother of Sandra Hasan and Herbert Hasan; predeceased by Natheer III (Lula) Hasan; grandmother of two and great-grandmother of three; predeceased by one brother, Clinton Jordan; survived by a host of family and friends. Wake 11 AM, Friday, Funeral 12 Noon, at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 665 Michigan Ave. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, 1933 Kensington Ave.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 29, 2021.