Bertha A. SCIANDRA
FUNERAL HOME
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
SCIANDRA - Bertha A.
(nee Garza)
September 13, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore J. Sciandra. Devoted mother of Michael Sciandra, Carl Sciandra, Ronald (Deborah) Sciandra, Suzanne (Kyle) Wetzel and Stephen (Judith) Sciandra. Loving grandmother of seven grandchildren. Dear sister of Senovino and predeceased by brothers and sisters. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., on Thursday from 4 to 8 PM, where Funeral Services will be held on Friday at 9 AM and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Shrine of St. John Neumann Chapel (Englewood and Belmont Aves.) at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bertha's memory to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Sep
17
Funeral service
9:00a.m.
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Sep
17
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Shrine of St. John Neumann Chapel
Englewood and Belmont Aves, NY
Funeral services provided by:
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
My prayers with you and all your family.May Lord bring comfort and strength and everlasting peace. Love and prayers
Yolanda Garza AGUILAR
September 16, 2021
Blessed and Fortunate to have been able to visit with Aunt Bertha during our road trip from the West Coast. A memory that brings a smile to our face and we talk about often.
Senovio Garza and Angela Watson
Family
September 16, 2021
Ron - Thinking of you and your family and sending prayers. Very sorry for your loss.
Dave & Cheri Kaufman
September 15, 2021
May God´s peace be with all the family! May God give you the strength and comfort y´all need at this time of sorrow!
Henrietta Gonzalez
Family
September 15, 2021
