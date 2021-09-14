SCIANDRA - Bertha A.
(nee Garza)
September 13, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore J. Sciandra. Devoted mother of Michael Sciandra, Carl Sciandra, Ronald (Deborah) Sciandra, Suzanne (Kyle) Wetzel and Stephen (Judith) Sciandra. Loving grandmother of seven grandchildren. Dear sister of Senovino and predeceased by brothers and sisters. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., on Thursday from 4 to 8 PM, where Funeral Services will be held on Friday at 9 AM and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Shrine of St. John Neumann Chapel (Englewood and Belmont Aves.) at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bertha's memory to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 14, 2021.