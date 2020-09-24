Laufer - Berthold J. "Bud" September 22, 2020, of Hamburg, NY, son of the late Berthold F. and Irene (nee Eron) Laufer; beloved husband of "Dee" Dolores Laufer (nee Carson); devoted father of Mary (Robert) Hebner, Thomas (Carrie) Laufer, Karen (Kevin) Ludlow and Jodee (Richard) Doyle; cherished Poppy of Tanya (Aaron) Spurlock, Erik (Arielle) Hatch, Sarah (Lucas) Hebner, Tommy Laufer Jr., Staci (Justin) Hatch, Holly Hebner, Bethany (Kevin) Laufer, Devin Doyle, Jacob Ludlow, Tara Laufer and Jordyn Doyle; loving great-Poppy of Olivia Smith and Logan Wills; dear brother of Patricia Laufer; also survived by dear friends. Bud was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy and a dedicated steamfitter of 44 years with Local #395. Friends received Saturday, September 26, from 9:30 AM-12:30 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg, NY. Mass of Christian Burial to take place at 1 PM at St. Mary of the Lake Church, 4737 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg, NY, with a Graveside Service at Lakeside Cemetery to follow. In keeping with the safety and health of family and guests, please wear appropriate face coverings and maintain social distancing. Capacity restrictions may delay entry. Online condolences and flowers may be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com