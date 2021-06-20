Menu
Beryl M. BRADFORD
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
6575 East Quaker Road
Orchard Park, NY
BRADFORD - Beryl M.
Of Orchard Park, NY, June 15, 2021. Beloved wife of Hilary P. Bradford; mother of James H. L. (Caroline), Ian A. (Kyle), and Jennifer J. (Jane Gage); Nana of Nellie, Harrison, Harper, Taylor, Devon, Sydney, Jamie, Josh, Chris, Mark, Ryan, Lindsey and Chelsea; great-grandmother of many; sister of Jean (late Harold) Williams and the late Maurice Hutchby. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at a date and time to be announced. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo Foundation Inc. at www.hospicebuffalo.org. Arrangements by the F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home Inc. Your online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
The Close Family
June 19, 2021
