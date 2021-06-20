BRADFORD - Beryl M.
Of Orchard Park, NY, June 15, 2021. Beloved wife of Hilary P. Bradford; mother of James H. L. (Caroline), Ian A. (Kyle), and Jennifer J. (Jane Gage); Nana of Nellie, Harrison, Harper, Taylor, Devon, Sydney, Jamie, Josh, Chris, Mark, Ryan, Lindsey and Chelsea; great-grandmother of many; sister of Jean (late Harold) Williams and the late Maurice Hutchby. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at a date and time to be announced. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo Foundation Inc. at www.hospicebuffalo.org
. Arrangements by the F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home Inc. Your online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.