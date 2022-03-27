CALABRO - Beryl G.

(nee Perkin)

Of Grand Island, entered into rest March 20, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Francis J. Calabro; devoted mother of John L. Calabro, Gloria B. (Dan) Moran, Cheryl A. Costello, Frank R. (Gloria) Calabro and Lawrence R. Calabro (Dan Castricone); cherished grandmother of John Ryan Calabro (Lisa Berke), Maxwell, Aidan, Talia, Marla, late John Bailey and great-grandmother of Gianluca; loving daughter of the late Reginald and Doris (nee Ingram) Perkin; predeceased by two brothers and one sister; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.