CALABRO - Beryl G. (nee Perkin) Of Grand Island, entered into rest March 20, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Francis J. Calabro; devoted mother of John L. Calabro, Gloria B. (Dan) Moran, Cheryl A. Costello, Frank R. (Gloria) Calabro and Lawrence R. Calabro (Dan Castricone); cherished grandmother of John Ryan Calabro (Lisa Berke), Maxwell, Aidan, Talia, Marla, late John Bailey and great-grandmother of Gianluca; loving daughter of the late Reginald and Doris (nee Ingram) Perkin; predeceased by two brothers and one sister; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.