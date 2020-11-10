Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Beryl E. McGUIRE
McGUIRE - Beryl E.
Age 85, United States Bankruptcy Court Judge for the Western District of NY for nearly 25 years, passed away on October 20, 2020. He began his law career in 1959 after graduating from the University of Buffalo School of Law. He was appointed to the bench in April 1968, retiring in 1993. During his time of service he was chosen to testify before a congressional subcommittee looking into bankruptcy reforms. He also served as President of the National Conference of Bankruptcy Judges. He was the son of Harold and Pearl McGuire of Oakfield, NY. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Prudence. Contributions in his memory can be sent to the Erie County Bar Association, 438 Main St. #600, Buffalo, NY 14202 or the American Heart Association of WNY, 5488 Sheridan Dr. #300, Williamsville, NY 14221.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.