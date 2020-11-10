McGUIRE - Beryl E.
Age 85, United States Bankruptcy Court Judge for the Western District of NY for nearly 25 years, passed away on October 20, 2020. He began his law career in 1959 after graduating from the University of Buffalo School of Law. He was appointed to the bench in April 1968, retiring in 1993. During his time of service he was chosen to testify before a congressional subcommittee looking into bankruptcy reforms. He also served as President of the National Conference of Bankruptcy Judges. He was the son of Harold and Pearl McGuire of Oakfield, NY. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Prudence. Contributions in his memory can be sent to the Erie County Bar Association, 438 Main St. #600, Buffalo, NY 14202 or the American Heart Association
of WNY, 5488 Sheridan Dr. #300, Williamsville, NY 14221.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 10, 2020.