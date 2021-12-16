Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Beth A. GILES
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive
Williamsville, NY
GILES - Beth A. (nee Smith)
December 7, 2021, age 65. Loving mother of Jenna (Paul) Taglienti, Laura (Derek) Hunt and T.J. (Kerry) Giles; cherished grandmother of Tegan, Luca, Ollie, Stella, Sloane, Leo and Ryan; dear sister of Michele (Wayne Nyhuis) Smith, Jackie (Chris) Rooke and the late Tim (Susan) Smith; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Saturday, December 18, 2021 from 11:30 AM-12:30 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins Road), where Funeral Services will follow at 12:30 PM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Papillon Club of America, Genetics Fund Only, 129 Sawmill Lane, Renfrew, PA 16053, Attn: Treasurer. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Calling hours
11:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Dec
18
Funeral service
12:30p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Your Mom was such a wonderful nurse and human being. She will be dearly missed. I will always remember her laugh and smile. My deepest sympathy to your entire family.
Mary bergmann
Work
March 7, 2022
In loving memory of a wonderful person and friend. She was so funny, I loved her sense of humor. She was always willing to help in any way and talk you through any kind of situation at hand. We will love you and miss you always.
Cindy James
Friend
December 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results