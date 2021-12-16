GILES - Beth A. (nee Smith)
December 7, 2021, age 65. Loving mother of Jenna (Paul) Taglienti, Laura (Derek) Hunt and T.J. (Kerry) Giles; cherished grandmother of Tegan, Luca, Ollie, Stella, Sloane, Leo and Ryan; dear sister of Michele (Wayne Nyhuis) Smith, Jackie (Chris) Rooke and the late Tim (Susan) Smith; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Saturday, December 18, 2021 from 11:30 AM-12:30 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins Road), where Funeral Services will follow at 12:30 PM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Papillon Club of America, Genetics Fund Only, 129 Sawmill Lane, Renfrew, PA 16053, Attn: Treasurer. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 16, 2021.