Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betsey W. TIBBETTS
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive
Williamsville, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 27 2022
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
Send Flowers
TIBBETTS - Betsey W.
(nee Watson)
March 24, 2022, age 66. Beloved wife of Dr. John R. Tibbetts, DDS; loving mother of Evan (Ashley) Tibbetts, Leah (Dr. Robert) Elliott and Shannon (Dr. Mark) Zelinka; cherished grandmother of Ellie, Jack, Ben, Luke, Kate, Joey, Julia and Justin; caring daughter of Winifred (nee Gunn) and the late John R. Watson; dear sister of Laurie (Brad Day) Rose, George (Stephanie) Watson and the late Robert (Margaret) Watson; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday from 2-6 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday from Christ the King Church, 30 Lamarck Drive, Snyder at 11:30 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. or Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Mar
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30a.m.
Christ the King Church
30 Lamarck Drive, Snyder, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.