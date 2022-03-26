TIBBETTS - Betsey W.
(nee Watson)
March 24, 2022, age 66. Beloved wife of Dr. John R. Tibbetts, DDS; loving mother of Evan (Ashley) Tibbetts, Leah (Dr. Robert) Elliott and Shannon (Dr. Mark) Zelinka; cherished grandmother of Ellie, Jack, Ben, Luke, Kate, Joey, Julia and Justin; caring daughter of Winifred (nee Gunn) and the late John R. Watson; dear sister of Laurie (Brad Day) Rose, George (Stephanie) Watson and the late Robert (Margaret) Watson; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday from 2-6 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday from Christ the King Church, 30 Lamarck Drive, Snyder at 11:30 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. or Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2022.