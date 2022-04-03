Menu
Bette CAMPBELL
CAMPBELL - Bette
March 30, 2022, age 93. Beloved wife of the late Clayton Campbell; mother of Jeffrey (Rhonda) Campbell and devoted mother of the late of Susan (Thomas) Timblin, Clayton "Lex" Campbell and John Campbell; cherished grandmother of Michael (Christina) Timblin, Nathan Timblin and Casey Campbell; adored great-grandmother of Shaun, Eden, Sydney, Clayton, Landen, Slade and the late Jeffrey. There will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Grandview Cemetery, Morrisdale, PA, at a later date. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.
